Tanzania: Tpa - Future Bright With Samia's 500bn/ - Backup

A CHARISMATIC leader from the word go, Tanzania's first female president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, with her slogan 'Kazi iendelee', has clocked one year now after taking over from the late President John Magufuli.

Mama Samia, as she is fondly called, is making the future bright for Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), especially after releasing to them 500bn/- as funds for bringing significant operational changes and increasing productivity in Lake Victoria ports.

Taking the leadership amid Covid-19 pandemic when economies and social lives were still feeling the pangs of the disease, her school of thought ensured that the country's ports increase efficiency, and with that in mind, she pumped in the amount for the purchase of modern facilities and related improvements.

Making the revelation to 'Daily News' recently in Mwanza, Lake Victoria Acting Port Manager, Fransisco Mwanga said part of the money was used to upgrade existing ports on the largest lake (with a surface area of approximately 59,947 km2) in Africa and the secondlargest fresh water lake in the world managed by the Tanzania Ports Authority.

He said they have benefited from the money by purchasing various equipment, including a heavy cargo loading machine for loading and unloading cargo to a ship capable of carrying 50 tonnes of load, a100 tonness cargo weighing machine installed at Mwanza Port and five other small ones placed at different ports in the lake, signaling potential business area for traders and any investor to tap.

Since the 1900s, Lake Victoria ferries have been an important means of transport between Uganda, Tanzania, and Kenya, and to enhance this, Mr Mwanga said the improvements made to the ports have increased productivity and efficiency, adding that during the financial year 2020/2021, it catered for 172,422 tonnes of cargoes, estimated as 88 per cent against the target of 195,200 tonnes and 425,151 million passengers, surpassing the target of 529, 963 by 169 per cent in 2,092 vessels against the 1,091 target.

This is partly tied to the fact that fisheries are an important sector in the Tanzanian economy in terms of food supply and generation of foreign exchange through exports.

Fisheries as an economic activity do not only generate incomes for the households, but also creates employment to a significant proportion of people living around the lake. In short, it provides a source of livelihood to a significant proportion of the population, where in this region, it has assumed an important dimension in recent years, especially with the introduction of exports of fish fillets particularly Nile Perch fillets to mainly Europe.

In addition, Mwanga said in the financial year 2021/2022, in the half-year period from July to December, 175,400 tonnes of cargo, equivalent to 110 percent was served against the target of 91,434 tonnes, let alone the 801, 600 passengers who were served, exceeding the goal of 374, 950 by 114 percent.

In specific, Lake Victoria Port Engineer, Khamisi Mohamed said the sixth phase government has invested 11.24bn/- for the upgrading of TPA-managed ports in the lake.

Elaborating, he said the improvements made were the construction of piers, construction and upgrading of port buildings, expansion of passenger buildings in the ports of Mwanza and Bukoba, where in Mwanza the building has been expanded to be able to accommodate 400 passengers at a time, unlike before when it accomaccommodated 100, while in Bukoba it currently hosts 450 passengers instead of 150 it used to cater for.

His list included the construction of railways and bridges used to accommodate train carriages within the ship yard, where more than 22 carriages are loaded into one ship in a short period of time. With President Samia's slogan loosely translating as "let the work continue" speaking for itself, Mr Mohamed said in Lake Victoria, there are six major ports and seven smaller ones that have been developed by the TPA as a result of her support.

He named the ships making routine voyages in the lake as MV Victoria traveling between Mwanza- Bukoba-Kemondo, and MV Butiama plying between Mwanza-Nansio- Ukerewe and a speedboat for Mwanza- Nansio route.

On the side of foreign ships also plying in the lake and docking in Mwanza, the port engineer said MV Pamba and MV Kaawa of Uganda and MV Noris of Kenya have also been marketing and exposing Tanzania in their respective countries.

Commenting on the security at the ports, Port Security Officer, Malon Gumbo said the safety of passengers and their cargoes has been taken care of, adding that they have succeeded in controlling smuggling of illicit drugs such as cannabis.

He added: "Safety matters are also arranged and done by the Department of Fire, Safety, Health and Environment." However, he called on Tanzanians and other residents in the East Africa bloc to use the ports along the lake for passenger and freight transport because security is adequate.

Looked at keenly, there have been significant improvements at Mwanza Port in streamlining the Dar es Salaam and Uganda Corridor and facilitating trade between Tanzania, Uganda, and South Sudan, which are landlocked countries relying on Tanzania to link them with the Sea.

According to World Food Programme (WFP) Dodoma Liaison Officer, Neema Sitta, 22,000 sorghum cultivators in Dodoma region- districts of Bahi, Chamwino, Mpwapwa, Kongwa, Chemba and Kondoa in the last fiscal year exported 28,000 tonnes of the crop through Mwanza Port to South Sudan and Kenyan refugee camps and earned USD 13.5 billion, which is a clear testimony of how the harbor is of great value to Tanzania and its people. She further said: "Tanzania is lucky to be a hub of WFP food store in the global commodity management facility, and hence in our programme we take food to refugees in South Sudan, Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda.

Currently, there is a placed order of 200 tonnes (of sorghum) to South Sudan, and this consignment must pass through Mwanza Port and Burundi Breweries has also placed another order."

This is an area that TPA is giving a lot of focus business- wise and trying to tap based on the pace set by President Samia's leadership to reinforce bilateral ties with the neighbouring countries in EAC as far as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) which relies on the Dar es Salaam to import and export their goods.