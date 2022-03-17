Tanzania: Former Us Ambassador Hails Tanzania Good Business Environment

Former US Ambassador to Tanzania Charles Stith has said Tanzania is a great place to do business because it has a great leadership.

Ambassador Stith, who is the Chairman of Pula Group, a US-based company that invests in high value opportunities in Africa, said Tanzania was a leading investment destination and an attractive place to do business because of its great leadership.

"We believe Tanzania is a great place to do business and that is because it has great leadership. We see that leadership reflected in President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her cabinet," said Ambassador Stith after hosting a welcome reception for the new Tanzanian envoy to the US, Ambassador Elsie Kanza. On her part, the Tanzania Ambassador to the US Elsie Kanza said Tanzania government was committed to creating an investment friendly environment and a regulatory regime.

The event was also attended by an impressive array of DC leaders, from both the public and private sectors.

Among those in attendance were Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves, Corporate Council on Africa CEO Florie Liser, Constituency for Africa CEO Mel Foote, and Congressman Al Green and Congressman Emmanuel Cleaver.

Pula President Dr Mary Stith, commenting on the event said, "Our objective was to put Ambassador Kanza in the room with key leaders and decision-makers in Washington."