Tanzania: Nation Remembers Fallen Hero Magufuli

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan will today lead the nation in commemorating the first death anniversary of former President Dr John Magufuli.

Dr Magufuli died on March 17th 2021 at the Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Dar es Salaam, after losing his battle with a heart complication.

His memorial service will be held at the late Magufuli's home town in Chato District, Geita Region.

President Samia is expected to attend the memorial service before laying a wreath at the grave of the late former president.

According to the Permanent Secretary in the President's Office-Public Service Management and Good Governance Dr Laurean Ndumbaro, the memorial service will take place at Magufuli ground from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

"The first event will be a mass, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Magufuli's grave, in which a few leaders and family members will participate," he said.

Other top leaders slated to attend include Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi, Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango, and other national leaders, according to Dr Ndumbaro.

Meanwhile, Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi has said, former President the late Dr John Magufuli will continue to be remembered based on his leadership that played part in transforming the Indian Ocean semi-autonomous archipelagos.

He said the late Dr Magufuli had a greater contribution in his ascendancy to power, noting that he had learnt a lot from the Tanzanian fifth phase president

Dr Mwinyi made the statement yesterday in his message on the commemoration of one year since the demise of Dr Magufuli, who was also the national chairperson of the ruling party, CCM.

"The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar will continue to honor the legacy of the late Dr Magufuli, his significant contribution to economic, political and social development in our country symbolizes his outstanding leadership," noted Dr Mwinyi.

He also urged Tanzanians to continue praying for the soul of the former president to continue resting in peace as well as supporting President Samia Suluhu Hassan's government to achieve all the development goals.

Several analysts have described Dr Magufuli as a great man, who left a rich legacy in infrastructure, education, health and other sectors, commending the sixth-phase government for carrying forward implementation of flagship projects initiated by the fifth phase administration.

Dr Magufuli will be remembered for initiating a number of projects including the construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the Julius Nyerere Hydroelectric Power Project (JNHPP).

He also ensured that the government moved to the designated capital city of Dodoma, whereas a government city was built in the Mtumba area as well as construction of a new Chamwino State House.