Tanzania: State Out to Fight Imported Inflation

THE government is considering making policy and tax adjustments in the coming budget, in a bid to curb imported inflation.

In recent days, the international commodity prices have skyrocketed fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The war spiraled-up oil, crop and fertilizer prices in the global commodity markets and most have doubled to alter macroeconomic indicators in curbing inflation.

The Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba said the global prices have derailed the policy put in place to intervene and control inflation and are beyond the country's capability.

"To reduce the impact of import inflation and as per the President Samia Suluhu Hassan directives, we see the need to make some tax readjustment to cool down the current situation.

"Thus, in the coming budget we will make some fiscal measures and cut some taxes on fuel, construction equipment and fertilizers, to reduce the impact of imported inflation," Dr Nchemba said on Tuesday when presenting the success story of President Samia's one year in office.

He said the cost of living currently experienced by the society was not the outcome of the country's fiscal policy failure, rather external shocks.

The government said some commodity prices such as fuel, wheat and fertilizer have skyrocketed.

For instance, wheat freight on board (FoB) price pre Covid-19 level was 100,000/- per 100kg but rose to 140,000/- as of Tuesday.

During the same period, palm oil went up from 3,300/- per litre to 5,600/-, while Di-ammonium Phosphate DAP fertilizer price doubled from between 40,000/- and 57,000/- to 110,000/- per a 50kg-bag.

Crude oil price climbed up from 140,000/- to 267,071/- per barrel, while petrol, diesel and kerosene doubled from between 1.2m/- and 1.4m/- up to between 2.4m/- and 2.5m/- per tonne.

The stance came in wake of the new inflation threats coming from the Russia-Ukraine war that poised to raise oil and wheat prices across the world. The two are global major wheat producers.

The inflation was 4.0 per cent in January but dropped to 3.7 per cent in February, which is the lowest in seven months thanks to fiscal and monetary policy stance to curb domestic inflation.

Earlier, the Ministry's Permanent Secretary Mr Emmanuel Tutuba said some of the tools are being used to increase domestic agricultural products, while relocating food from abundant to deficit areas.

"This helps in suppressing local food demand and price and by doing, so the economy cushioned imported inflation," Mr Tutuba said.

The government also said it uses short and long-term interventions to combat inflation. A short term is to quell demand by supplying cereals to the areas with shortages to offset price raises.

"We also speed up port clearance cargoes, such as industrial sugar and others, to curb further imported inflation," Mr Tutuba told the 'Daily News' at the sideline of the editors' seminar on Monday.

The PS also said another intervention was made on pump fuel prices and restricting transport costs, especially bus fares to go up.

Also in six months, the government halted some taxes on fuel prices. Last October, it removed 100/- and again in February chopped 100/- on fuel tax.

The move restricted pump prices increase across the country and maintained fuel price stability despite the increase in the price of the commodity in the global market.

The decision will see the government losing 30bn/- per month in revenue. The government considered the decision as necessary to protect Tanzanian consumers against the negative effects of the rising global prices.

Russia is the world's leading exporter of wheat. In 2020 alone, Russia exported a total of 37.3 million of wheat worth 7.9 billion US dollars.

Zirack Andrew, National Co-coordinator, Tanzania Pulses Network (TPN), said in that quantity, Tanzania had a share of 700,911 tonnes making her be the ninth leading importer of wheat from the former communist nation.

"From this year though, even if wheat and other agri-products manage to sneak out of a now-chaotic economy, those exports will be very expensive and so make them less competitive," Zirack said.

This means Tanzanian consumers of wheat products have to brace themselves with expensive doughnuts, bread, buns and chapatis ahead

Also, Russia is the world's leading exporter of fertilisers. According to TradeMap of International Trade Center (ITC), Russia's exports of fertilisers in the year 2020 alone were more than 6.9 billion US dollars.