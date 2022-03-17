Nigeria: Insecurity - House Requests Police, Army Operatives to Return to Katsina Community

17 March 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Nigerian Army, Police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to restore security operatives recently withdrawn from Shimfida town in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The House also urged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as well as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to urgently provide relief materials to the internally displaced person in the town.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Sada Soli at plenary yesterday.

Moving the motion, Soli said the combined security personnel stationed at the town were suddenly withdrawn last week without any notice or explanation.

This, he said, caused panic among the indigenes, with the majority trekking for nearly 20 kilometers to neighboring town for safety.

The lawmaker said in the course of this, 10 people died due to exhaustion, while many more suffered various ailments as a result of exposure to unfavorable weather conditions and hunger.

He lamented that the absence of the security personnel resulted in the people completely deserting the village, leaving the elderly and the weak to face attacks, kidnappings and rape.

"This poor use of discretion by the person who ordered the withdrawal of security personnel resulted in a greater part of the town being destroyed, with property looted, socio-economic activities grounded, while the people are suffering untold hardships at IDP camps in Jibia town," Soli said.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committees on Army, Police Affairs, Interior, and Disaster Preparedness to ensure compliance.

