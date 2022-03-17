South Africa: Free State River and Environment Contaminated After Thieves Break Into Transnet Diesel Pipeline

16 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Julia Evans

After the thieves left, thousands more litres of diesel spilt and ran down about 300m to the Meul River in the Free State, contaminating the environment.

There have been more than 70 incidents of theft along Transnet fuel pipelines in the past financial year, one of which occurred near Harrismith in the Free State last Wednesday, when thieves pumped thousands of litres of diesel out of the pipeline.

However, the valve wasn't closed and after the thieves left, thousands more litres of diesel spilt and ran down about 300m to the Meul River, contaminating the environment.

barely 20km from my home, 'millions of litres' of diesel leaking into the pristine highlands from theft damage to the pipeline. pic.twitter.com/ggjmmxsChV

-- сняis сндмеLеои (@chrischameleon) March 10, 2022

The incident occurred about 15km north of Harrismith near Verkykerskop.

Albi Modise, the spokesperson for the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), told Daily Maverick that the pipeline was tampered with using a hydraulic jack which lifted the valve and caused the diesel spillage.

"The product went into the Meul Rivier and has a potential to pollute the water resources, downstream water users and aquatic life," Modise said.

"The pipeline was temporarily shut...

