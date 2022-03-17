South Africa: Cricket SA Names Permanent CEO While SA Rugby Comes to Jurie Roux's Defence

16 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

On Wednesday, Cricket South Africa finally named a new CEO, while SA Rugby made a strong defence for the continued employment of its chief executive.

It was a day when two of South Africa's biggest sports organisations backed their chief executives in two vastly different circumstances.

The chairman of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) board, Lawson Naidoo announced Pholetsi Moseki as its new CEO after an eight-month search. Moseki will formally take the position on April 1, although he has been the acting CEO for more than a year.

Moseki only joined the organisation in mid-2019, a few months before its leadership collapse started in earnest. In December 2019, Thabang Moroe was suspended and CSA has not had a permanent CEO since, underlining the flux the organisation has endured.

Moseki has navigated the challenging times with skill and integrity in his 14 months as acting CEO. Given the amount of intellectual capital he has earned in that period, the confirmation of his role as permanent CEO makes sense in terms of continuity.

Moseki has spent months rebuilding bridges and trust in the organisation and has achieved relative stability, despite not formally having the backing of the board until this week....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

