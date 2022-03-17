South Africa: We Need to Talk About Men's Mental Health, Says Psychologist

analysis

Preconceived ideas about male behaviour and mental health can lead to conditions such as depression going unacknowledged in men. Destigmatising men's mental illness allows the harmful consequences of such oversight -- including violence, substance abuse and suicide -- to be addressed.

The struggle against depression can manifest differently in men and women. In men, symptoms of the condition are often atypical and go unnoticed. There is a dire need for a better understanding of these symptoms, both in medicine and society, if the harmful consequences of the condition are to be addressed.

This is according to Zamo Mbele, a clinical psychologist. He explained that irritability, aggression and substance abuse are all indications of depression in men. However, in societies where these behaviours have been historically acceptable among males, the condition is more likely to go unnoticed.

"If we have it in our society that irritability and aggression are okay for men, we're not going to see that that's a problem... if we have it in society that boys will be boys and they will abuse substances, we're not going to see it as a problem," said Mbele.

Mbele was speaking at a webinar hosted by the Government Communication and Information...