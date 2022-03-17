Zimbabwe: New Parly Building Almost Complete

World — class equipment and furniture has been installed at the state-of-the-art new Parliament building in Mount Hampden, which is now 95 percent complete.

Of the six floors, work remains only on two floors as one of the country's major development projects nears completion.

At the main entrance of the superstructure is a water fountain with the iconic Zimbabwe Bird decoration.

There is also a civic square that provides a better view of the New Parliament and which comes with television sets to allow the public to follow proceedings from outside.

Art of craft dominates the rooms including the senate room, which has a pure Zimbabwean flair, eye-catching ceiling, designer carpet, modern information communication and technology equipment.

Checking progress on the structure, Local Government and Public Works Permanent Secretary, Mr Zvinechimwe Churu, said the 32-month project was supposed to be finished in July last year but was extended by eight months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The main buildings of the project will be completed by the end of this month. The civil works around the building we expect to be finished by the end of April only with the exception of the car park area.

"That area belongs to the contractor while still doing their work, so we give them time to mobilise and remove their equipment. When they have done that then the car park will be constructed," he said.

Mr Churu said it was their expectation to engage the Shanghai Construction Group to design the car park so that they maintain the same levels of quality.

"With respect to energy, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company has done a wonderful job.

"They have already energised the building and we now enjoy electricity availability. The Ministry of Transport has constructed the ring road and it's part of the national road network now. So a lot of progress has already been made," he said.

Mr Churu said formalities will be done by the Chinese Ambassador at an appropriate time to hand over the building to the Government of Zimbabwe.

The Project manager Engineer Henry Hungwe said from November 30, 2018, to date it is safe to confirm that the building superstructure is complete.

"The interior works from the third to the sixth floor are complete. The completed ones even have furniture inside.

"The first and second floors are being worked on and the furniture is available, but they have to be finished first before it can be put in use. As of now I can safely say it's 95 percent complete and only five percent is remaining on the building," he said.

Eng Hungwe said there will be civil works around the building including the underground car park.

"Once that is done, we anticipate that by the end of April the site will be ready for certification that the project is complete," he said.

Situated on a hilltop, the new Parliament building is a six-storey circular building co-joined between two and four-part blocks.

The building will house the Upper Senate chamber and the Lower House of Assembly as well as a multi-purpose gallery and offices.

The project is being undertaken on a six-hectare stand on high ground in Mount Hampden, about 20 kilometres from the city centre.

It is funded by the Chinese government through China Aid in support of Zimbabwe's infrastructure development thrust.