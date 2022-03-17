Zimbabwe: Kutyauripo Finds New Passion

FORMER Zimbabwe international footballer David Kutyauripo has found new passion in fitness training after parting ways with Oxygen Fitness Gym.

The versatile player, who could play as a right back or centre back, is now a man on his own after he opened Diaspora Fitness Centre at Alexander Sports Club. Kutyauripo, who began his career in 2003 with Njube Sundowns, spent the 2005-06 season with Cypriot side APOP Kinyras Peyias, making 22 league appearances.

He said he is enjoying his new profession and has managed to help many people lose weight.

"I am very glad that I am now managing to do what I like most which is fitness training. As a player people knew me as someone who was very physical, and I owe all it to hard work.

"If I did not take physical fitness seriously I would not have played for a long period. My career lasted for over a decade because I put more emphasis on fitness and healthy living.

"There is need to keep training and I am not looking back. At the moment I am focusing more on weight lose for those who are obese and I am enjoying every moment. In the morning session I can have up to 80 people turning up and after that I take a break where I do home workouts for those who are not able to catch up with the morning time table.

"I will then return for the evening session, which caters for those who will be coming back from work. I think healthy living is good for people and they will not be affected by some diseases."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kutyauripo had a word of advice for young and upcoming players who are in the twilight of their careers. He urged them not to be disrupted by drugs and alcohol.

"I managed to play for so many teams because I did not drink or smoke. I feel for young players who are taking to drugs which has seen the country failing to produce players who can emulate what former players would do.

"Growing up, we used to have players who were so into binging but they did not take illicit brews which we are witnessing today. I am very grateful to Alex Sports Club management for allowing me to work there as there is everything which I require for training.

"I have an opportunity to use the tracks, tyres, ropes, sticks and everything that one needs for a full training unlike in a gym environment, it will be more of bodybuilding," added Kutyauripo.

Kutyauripo is a former Zimbabwean international footballer who last played as a defender for Harare City.

After returning to Zimbabwe in 2006, Kutyauripo played for Dynamos, CAPS United, Monomotapa, Shooting Stars and Harare City.