Zimbabwe: All Set for Mabvuku Derby

AFTER successfully hosting the inaugural National Youth Day sports tournament last month, the Mabvuku community will witness another high profile football encounter this weekend when Harare Province Division Two B League sides Ali Sundowns and Inno Cosmos clash at Number One Ground.

The football title at the National Youth Day sports tournament was lifted by Ali Sundowns who got the better of More Love 5-4 on penalties and the former side will be back in action on Sunday when they face Inno Cosmos.

The long awaited "Mabvuku derby" will see Inno Cosmos making a short trip from Tafara High One School to Mabvuku's Community Stadium, known as Number One Ground, which is the home of Ali Sundowns.

The two sides are the brainchild of former CAPS United striker Innocent "Marobha" Mugabe and local banker Desmund "Village Pope" Ali who both grew up in Mabvuku.

Ali, who is Ali Sundowns owner, said Sunday's match will be dubbed "Mabvuku's got Talent" and urged people in and around Mabvuku not to miss "the derby".

"We are looking forward to getting a football treat this weekend when the Ali Sundowns take on Inno Cosmos.

"As club owners, we have been supporting local youth through football for several years and we will continue with our commitment, which is a huge asset to the Mabvuku community.