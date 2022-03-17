Zimbabwe: Zim to Deploy Trade Attachés to Dubai

Government has approved the setting up of a commercial consulate in Dubai to be manned by economic and trade attachés to complement investment promotion efforts by Zimbabwe's embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Trade between Zimbabwe and other participants at the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai has peaked to approximately US$1,6 billion as the country's attendance of the global business event starts bearing fruit.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava revealed this after yesterday's Cabinet meeting.

President Mnangagwa attended Zimbabwe's National Day at the Expo as part of his administration's foreign policy to advance trade relations on top of diplomatic niceties as a means of improving the country's economic growth trajectory.

Minister Shava explained that at this point, it was difficult to compute the exact quantum of business created by the country's participation since business synergies had been created, but noted that they had been boosted by the setting up of a commercial and consulate office.

"The whole point of the Expo is to expose the possibilities of doing business in Zimbabwe and the UAE, and between Zimbabwe and other participants to the expo.

"As far as Zimbabwe is concerned we have generated sufficient business with people who have interacted with us to the tune of US$1,6 billion.

"When you look at our trading partners, this makes the UAE only second to South Africa as our largest trading partner," said Minister Shava.

"With the establishment of the consul general's office, the commercial office will stimulate the environment in which they are to do business. We are very delighted that the Cabinet has allowed us to establish that consulate in Dubai."

Speaking after yesterday's Cabinet meeting, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu who is also Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Acting Minister gave details.

He said "at the Diaspora Forum, investment, trade, cultural exchange and tourism promotion, knowledge and skills transfer, philanthropic works and remittance mobilisation were identified as key areas for diaspora contribution to national development.

"Cabinet acknowledged the role played by the diaspora in championing development and urged them to support the devolution agenda by taking up development projects in each of the 10 provinces."

Minister Ndlovu said Cabinet was pleased to report that the Zimbabwe National Day attended by President Mnangagwa was attended by the hierarchy of the UAE Government, and some Memoranda of Understanding were signed:

1. ARDA signed a US$250 million Joint Venture Agreement with the NV Group of India to establish a brewery in Masvingo;

2. Memorandum between the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries Water and Rural Development and the Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi; and

3. The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) signed an agreement with DNATA Travel on marketing.

Minister Ndhlovu said various other agreements such as the one with Sky Power for the establishment of a 500MW solar energy plant were at an advanced stage of completion.

"The nation is further advised that follow-up on all enquiries and deals negotiated during the six-month Expo period is being pursued and the nation will be updated on the progress made."

He confirmed that Cabinet also resolved to set up a commercial and consulate office in the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates, Dubai.

"This will ensure that our citizens in that region are well served, while the investment interest ignited by Zimbabwe's participation at the World Exposition will be adequately attended to in the national interest.

"The Zimbabwe Embassy in UAE will be prioritised for the establishment of facilities such as e-passport processing," said Minister Ndlovu.