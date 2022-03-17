Zimbabwe: Tamirepi to Turn Tables Against Dembare

ZPC KARIBA have punched below their weight this Castle Lager Premiership football season with the Godfrey Tamirepi-coached side just two points above the drop zone.

With just a single win under their belt in seven outings, Tamirepi knows it is time they get into the groove although the season is still at its infancy.

The yawning gap between them and leaders Manica Diamonds, who are on 16 points, should also be kept in check and Tamirepi has challenged his blunt strike-force to put in more energy.

They have scored only four goals in seven games this season and the ZPC Kariba gaffer has been working more on this department ahead of their match against Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium this Saturday.

Tamirepi knows DeMbare, who have just picked good form, will be tricky, especially at home but he reckons his team needs to start posting some good results.

"We are coming from a disappointing goalless draw against Bulawayo Chiefs in a match we were supposed to win given how much we dominated, we really wanted to take the maximum points in the match against Bulawayo Chiefs last weekend but we failed to put away our chances against that team. So we focus on taking the maximum points against Dynamos this Saturday," said Tamirepi.

"We are very much focused on this game against Dynamos. Our preparations are going according to plan and we hope and pray that everything goes according to plan and we sail through to the weekend without injuries to worry about.

"Look, we have done very well in terms of defending and we have managed some clean sheets as well. We have conceded six goals and scored just four. That means our biggest challenge has been at the front where we have failed to utilise the chances coming our way."

The Kariba team will welcome back defender Collen Muleya who missed the match against Bulawayo Chiefs due to suspension.

Muleya is one of the most important players for the club and Tamirepi is a relieved lot.

"We have been boosted by the coming in of one of our key men, Collen Muleya, who missed the match against Bulawayo Chiefs last week through suspension and he is back now so we will have good options.

"We have been managing to create chances but we have not been able to convert them. So our main emphasis area is in attack where we need to really push hard."

With Dynamos on their way to peak, Tamirepi hinted he could be cautious in his approach although the goal remains to win the match.

"We are really preparing very hard for this match against Dynamos as we want to try and turn things around. We have lost only two games and we will try and turn things around. We have a squad which is capable of competing at the highest level and bringing in good results.

"The season is still young but if you look at it, Dynamos are on the rise and they are meeting us when we are at our lowest ebb and as much as we would like to win this match, we will have to attack at the right moment."

Dynamos have won their last two games against Bulawayo Chiefs (2-0) and Tenax (3-1) and they will be looking to notch a third straight win over the electricity boys.

Their teenage talisman Bill Antonio, who is easily their most outstanding player this year, will play in the match against ZPC Kariba in what could be one of his last matches for the Glamour Boys before he flies out for a month-long trial stint with KV Mechelen in Belgium.