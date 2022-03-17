Zimbabwe: Black Rhinos Hunt Chicken Inn

AFTER holding out champions FC Platinum to a goalless draw last weekend, army side Black Rhinos have set their sights on gunning down in-form Chicken Inn when they meet in a Castle Lager Premiership football tie at Luveve on Saturday.

Chauya Chipembere have had mixed fortunes this season but seem to have picked the right form in their last two matches where they beat fellow soldiers Cranborne Bullets 3-1 before holding FC Platinum to a goalless draw in a match they could have won themselves at Sakubva last weekend.

They have climbed up the ladder where they are ninth with 10 points, just six behind pacesetters Manica Diamonds.

Rhinos' coach Herbert "Jompano" Maruwa knows the task against Chicken Inn, who are second on the log, won't be easy and warned his soldiers they need to be alert.

"Chicken Inn are not an easy team to play against at their own home ground. They are a team who are playing some very good football. We are going there fully aware of the danger they pose," said Maruwa.

"It is a game we need to put in everything. But these are the games we also need to win if we are to be competitive in this marathon.

"We respect our opponents but we will fight for the points. My boys are high on confidence after we picked four points in the last two games so we are ready for this game."

While Rhinos are looking to build momentum on their newly-found form, fellow army team Cranborne Bullets, who anchor the table after picking just two points, will be looking at picking their first set of full points, albeit the hard way, when they face leaders Manica Diamonds at Baobab on Sunday.

The Nesbert "Yabo" Saruchera-coached side have lost three straight games on an identical 3-1 score-lines and they will have to be at their best at Baobab on Sunday.

Bullets, together with Yadah, are yet to win a game this season.

Herentals, who were humbled 4-0 by Highlanders last weekend, travel to Sakubva for a date against Tenax on Sunday with coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva saying they need to recover from the Bosso mauling.

"The match against Highlanders was bad for us. We made soft mistakes and we were punished at every turn," said Mutiwekuziva.

"But it is part of the game and we should dust ourselves up and brace up for the match against Tenax. We are playing away from home for the second time and we know that could take a toll on us but certainly we need to play well and beat Tenax. The defeat against Highlanders should be erased in our minds by beating Tenax."

Harare City, who held Chicken Inn to a goalless draw last weekend, travel to lowly Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday with Taurai Mangwiro's charges buoyed with the point they picked against Chicken Inn last weekend.

Yadah host fellow strugglers Bulawayo City at Baobab on Saturday while Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum clash in a platinum derby at Mandava on the same day.

Castle Lager Premiership Fixtures

Saturday: Chicken Inn v Black Rhinos (Luveve), Yadah v Bulawayo City (Baobab), FC Platinum v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Mandava), Dynamos v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium).

Sunday: CAPS United v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Tenax CS v Herentals College (Sakubva), Bulawayo Chiefs v Harare City (Luveve), Triangle United v WhaWha (Gibbo), Cranborne Bullets v Manica Diamonds (Baobab).