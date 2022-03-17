South Africa: Study Suggests Potential Role for Broadly Neutralising Antibodies in Treating Children Living With HIV

16 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Elri Voigt

Broadly neutralising antibodies (bnAbs) are one of the most active and exciting areas in HIV research. Last year, Spotlight reported on a 'proof of concept' study showing that a specific bnAb can successfully prevent infection with certain strains of HIV. Now, we also have intriguing findings suggesting that bnAbs may have a role in the treatment of HIV in children.

Broadly neutralising antibodies (bnAbs) are one of the most active and exciting areas in HIV research. While they haven't been able to outperform antiretrovirals in any trials so far, evidence is mounting that they do have some efficacy, both for HIV prevention and treatment.

Last year, Spotlight reported on a "proof of concept" study showing that a specific bnAb can successfully prevent infection with certain strains of HIV.

Now, study findings have suggested that using a combination of bnAbs may offer a viable alternative to antiretrovirals when treating HIV in some children. The study findings were presented at the recent Conference on Retrovirus and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) by Dr Roger Shapiro from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Shapiro explained that this was a proof-of-concept study that evaluated a monthly combination of two bnAbs, known as VRC01LS and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

