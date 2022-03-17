Nigeria: Vanguard Report - NGO Donates Books, Stationery to Makoko Pupils

A Non — GOVERNMENTAL organisation, African Diamond Foundation for Leadership and Creative Art, AFRID, has donated books and stationery materials including chalkboard to pupils of Divine Wisdom Nursery and Primary School, House on Lagoon, Makoko Water Front Yaba, Lagos.

The donation came on account of the story published by Vanguard Newspaper Limited, about January Wheduto, 23, who provides tuition-free education for the pupils. The team of AFRID led by the founder, Ms. Olayinka Kadiri; the project manager, Theresa Andy; and Mr Emeka Okogeri, also gave a token to assist in the running of the school.

Speaking on the reason behind the gesture, Ms Kadiri explained that the story published by the Vanguard on the plight of the children of Divine Wisdom Nursery and Primary School, House on Lagoon, Makoko Water Front, Yaba Lagos, made the NGO to assist the founder, January Wheduto and to also give the pupils respite while studying.

Her words: "One would be in great shock navigating through the horrors of Makoko community as it seems unimaginable to conceive the idea that human beings breed and grow in such communities. What is more worrisome, is the children who are deprived of an average educational facility."There is a popular saying that strikes a chord in the hearts of many; children are the leaders of tomorrow. Wheduto Urban January, a young boy, who just graduated from secondary school, saw the need for the children in his community to go to school and reduce the high crime rate in his community.

"African Diamond Foundation upon hearing about the grave condition of the children, as published by Elizabeth Osayande of Vanguard Newspaper Limited, decided to reach out to support pupils of this community by providing educational materials, and furniture as they sit on the floor to study.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Books Nigeria NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As a foundation, we believe that every child has strong innate potential that should be developed and explored. This is why the foundation initiated the legacy project for the sole aim of carrying out projects that affect individuals, communities and even the society at large," she said. Expressing delight about the donations, Wheduto stated that the gifts would go a long way in helping the children learn properly.

"We are happy for this donation. As you can see, the children still need some basic school materials to learn very well. We are very grateful to our Matron, Elizabeth Osayande for bringing our story to the world, and to AFRID foundation for bringing lots of books, writing materials, and chalkboard, including giving us token for welfare. We say thank you to them."

Vanguard News Nigeria