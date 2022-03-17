Nigeria: APC Releases Final List of Sub-Committees Ahead of National Convention

.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has put a final touch to the list of its sub-committees ahead of its national convention slated for March 26, 2022.

In a statement signed by the Director of Organisation of the party Prof. Al-Mustapha Ussiju Medaner, the final list of sub-committees for the APC national convention has now been released and exclusively obtained by Vanguard.

According to the statement, the list put to rest the issues of sub-committees composition and noted that all other lists be disregarded.

The screening committee would be chaired by H.E Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, according to the list sighted by Vanguard, with Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole as the Co-chairman.

Imo State Governor, Rt. Sen. Hope Uzodimma, was appointed the chairman of the screening appeal committee. The Sub-committee would be co-chaired by Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

The election/planning committee would be chaired by H.E Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and co-chaired by H.E Rotimi Akeredolu among others.