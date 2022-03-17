Nigeria: U.S. Based Nigerian Author, Chinwe Esimai Releases New Book, Brilliance Beyond Borders

Chinwe Esimai, American-based Nigerian multiple award-winning lawyer, trailblazing corporate executive, writer and author has released a new book that breaks cultural stereotypes and showcases the stories of seventeen female immigrants who overcame the odds to define modern success on their own terms.

The book which is titled "Brilliance Beyond Borders", highlighted the power of immigrants who hope to make positive impacts in their host country by shining spotlight on the crucial roles of first- and second-generation immigrant women in the ancient America.

As a modern lawyer, public speaker, and the first chief anti-bribery officer in the history of Citigroup, an American multinational investment bank, Esimai understands the obstacles--ranging from cultural barriers to racism and gender gaps--that faces many of today's immigrant women.

Speaking about the new book, Chinwe points out that even in the midst of headlines and political debates about immigration reform and in the wake of MeToo and other female-centric movements, millions of immigrants, especially women, are struggling--whether dealing with crippling debt, taking ill-advised steps to fit into American society, working without a clearly defined destination, living an unhappy life, or facing uncertainty about how to honor their history while creating a brighter future for themselves and their family.

"This book hopes to stand for that freedom, and for the passion, promise, hope, and inspiration of women leaders as we navigate today's complex, challenging, and beautiful world," she said.

"It hopes to be a companion and guide to set and reset standards of brilliance at home, at work, and in your life."

Notable immigrants profiled in the book include Sanya Richards-Ross, four-time Olympic-gold-medal-winning track-and-field athlete and TV personality; trailblazing classical music composer Paola Prestini; entrepreneur, global leadership expert, and philanthropist Bisila Bokoko; Dr. Mai-Phương Nguyễn, Vietnam War survivor and Emmy award-winning film producer; and Albania Rosario, a visionary global leader in fashion.

"The women of Brilliance Beyond Borders are warriors, having been shaped by some of the greatest political struggles, conflicts, and upheavals of the 20th Century and indeed, human history, including: the Vietnam War, Cambodian Genocide, Nigerian Civil War, Iranian Revolution, Philippines People Power Revolution, Chinese Cultural Revolution, and the Soviet Union," adds Chinwe.

"Their remarkable stories illustrate how they turned adversity into fuel on their journeys - and how we can all do the same."

The new book, according to her, is currently available for review and purchase in various book stores across Nations.