South Africa: Zwelinzima Vavi Slams Saftu's 'Political' Suspension Letter

Five years after forming the trade union federation Saftu, Zwelinzima Vavi could be suspended for misconduct. The general secretary has slammed the accusations against him as 'vague, spurious, wild and unsubstantiated'.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions' (Saftu's) general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, has described an attempt to suspend him on misconduct charges as unlawful, deliberately vague and politically motivated.

In a letter sent on Tuesday, Saftu president Mac Chavalala informed Vavi of the national office-bearers' intention to place him on precautionary suspension pending a probe into "... quite a number of transgressions on your part that are tantamount to acts of misconduct and misbehaviour and warrant investigations and possible disciplinary action".

Without providing details, Chavalala said the allegations related to "alleged violations of the constitution, breach of administration and finance policy and disrespecting/undermining constitutional structural decisions and resolution". He asked Vavi to explain why he shouldn't be placed on precautionary suspension.

In Vavi's written response, sent on Wednesday, he said he had attended a meeting with Saftu's national office-bearers on Monday where the second deputy president, Thabo Matsose, proposed he be suspended immediately. The decision was supported by Chavalala and the deputy general secretary, Moleko Phakedi.

"Why are you...