South Africa: Govt Has the Upper Hand As Unions Table Public Servants' Wage Demands for 2022

16 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Business Maverick understands that some trade unions have proposed a wage increase equivalent to consumer inflation (currently 5.7%) plus two percentage points. The increase, which works out to nearly 8%, would be for this year.

From Thursday, 17 March, trade unions representing South Africa's 1.2 million public servants will start tabling their 2022 wage adjustment demands.

In previous years, trade unions were bold and forceful in proposing wage increases above consumer inflation for public servants, including nurses, doctors, police officers, teachers and others. If they didn't get their way, they threatened to down tools and cripple public services.

But this time, trade unions will begin wage talks without a strong bargaining position. The government has the upper hand after recently scoring a victory against trade unions at the Constitutional Court, which will fundamentally impact the collective bargaining process.

The apex court's ruling affirmed the government's right to renege on a collective agreement on wage increases for public servants if it doesn't have money to comply with the agreement. The last leg of a three-year wage agreement, which proposed increases of about 8% in 2020 for public servants, was declared unlawful by the Constitutional Court.

The court tossed out the deal...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

