Namibia: Nunw Threatens Nationwide Transnamib Protest

The country's largest trade union federation, the National Union of Namibian Workers, has threatened a nationwide protest over what it termed as malpractices at TransNamib, the state-owned railway company.

"TransNamib workers are suffering under the current management of ongoing bullying, victimisation, unfair labour practices, disregard of the Namibian constitution, labour Act, recognition agreement and company policies. Unilateral changes of conditions of employment are but a few of the matters at TransNamib," NUNW secretary general Job Muniaro said while addressing the media yesterday.

TransNamib yesterday afternoon rejected the union's claims, saying, "it is unfortunate that just after an agreement between the management and NATAU to meet and discuss issues of mutual concern, such a media briefing was held before the agreed meeting could take place."

"We are further concerned that NUNW as the umbrella body is involved in issuing such reckless statements without ever having met with the management of TransNamib to discuss the concerns."

Muniaro said if nothing is done at TransNamib, the corporation will face the same fate as that of Air Namibia, which was liquidated in 2020.

"Enough is enough, we will mobilise the entire working class and their families to protest in solidarity against the ongoing malpractices in SOEs and other employment entities," he said.

Muniaro also complained about the "foreign" company hired to turn around the railway company, saying the company has turned the parastatal "upside-down".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The people hired to turn around TransNamib have now turned the company upside down into a cash cow as TransNamib is supposed to be the economic driver of Namibia," Muniaro said, adding that it has become a trend that Namibia allows foreign companies to plunder the country's economy.

According to Muniaro, crucial sections in TransNamib from which the company can generate revenue are no longer in operation.

"Overnight parcel express and passenger services are no longer operating because of poor management," he said.

Muniaro said it is disturbing for them to note the SOE subjects its employees to harsh, inhumane and unsafe working conditions.

"We have monitored the situation at TransNamib for years, this is why we decided to intervene because our engagement with TransNamib management has proved futile," he said.

TransNamib spokesperson Abigail Raubenheimer yesterday said, "the ongoing tactic by the union to continuously feed reckless and untrue allegations in the media landscape has not gone unnoticed by the management of the company. Such press statements are quite unnecessary especially given that the management is always willing to engage the union on a platform where constructive discussions can be held that will lead to actual solutions."