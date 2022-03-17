Nigeria: Court Orders Final Forfeiture of Property, Over $228,428 Linked to Retired Air Force Chief

17 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Justice Emeka Anwuli Chikere of a Federal High Court Sitting in Abuja today ordered the final forfeiture of property and cash suspected proceeds of crime, linked to a retired Air Force Chief, Air Vice Marshal Saliu Atwodi and his wife, Winnie.

A statement confirming the final seizure of the property by EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said that the property measuring about 57933.69 square metres and managed by Vector Integrated Services Limited, is located at No 3004 Cadastral Zone E05, Aviation Village District Abuja. The cash is made up of $228,428.16 and N120, 546,042.02.

While ruling on an application brought by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, No14, 2006, Justice Chikere held that the EFCC had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the property and said amount are proceeds of crime as defined by the Money Laundering Prohibition Act of 2011.

The judge noted that in the absence of any objection to the notice of interim forfeiture which had been published for interested parties to show cause why the assets should not be finally forfeited, it had become imperative for the court to order the final forfeiture of the property and money to the Federal Government.

Atawodi was a former Chairman of the Presidential Implementation Committee on Maritime Safety and Security (PICOMSS)

