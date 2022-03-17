Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Teachers Down Tools Over Govt's Failure to Meet Demands

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Akwa Ibom State wing has ordered its members in public primary and secondary schools to down tools over failure of the state government to address their demands.

Meanwhile, indications have emerged that Governor Udom Emmanuel will today meet with the striking teachers in a bid to resolve their grievances.

Confirming the proposed talk, Head of Service, Effiong Essien, said: "The governor has scheduled a meeting with the teachers tomorrow (today). It is after the meeting we will know what to tell them."

The union in a statement by its Senior State Secretary, Victor Amirize, Tuesday night, blamed their resolution to proceed on an indefinite strike action on state government's insensitivity to the plight of teachers in the state.

He said: "The leadership of NUT, Akwa Ibom State wing hereby declares an indefinite strike action against the government of Akwa Ibom State with effect from midnight of March 15, 2022.

"The NUT hereby orders all primary and secondary school teachers in public schools to proceed on an indefinite strike action.

"The above resolution was taken after all avenues of negotiation and amicable resolutions failed on the part of the state government."The government could not address the demands of the teachers after 21 working days and subsequent seven days ultimatum given by the union to government.

"The government's promise of payment of one year leave grant on compassionate ground and completion of payment of one month minimum wage arrears to primary school teachers could not be actualised."

The union listed their demands to include refund of seven and half per cent contributory pension to primary school teachers, payment of gratuity/harmonisation of pension to retired teachers, payment of 2013 to 2021 leave grant to primary school teachers, payment of promotion arrears to primary school teachers from 2011 to 2016.

Others include release of 2017, 2018 promotion exercise conducted by SUBEB, immediate commencement of 2019, 2020, 2021 promotion exercise and appointment of teachers as Permanent Secretaries, and release of promotion result of teachers who attended the last promotion exercise.

"The NUT hereby appeals to parents, pupils, students and the general public for understanding as the government's insensitivity to the teachers' plight has pushed us to this level," the statement added.

