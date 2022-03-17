South Africa: Defence and Military Veterans Notes Complaint Registered By Ambassador Carl Niehaus

press release

Statement on the letter of complaint from Ambassador Carl Niehaus

The Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans has noted the complaint registered by Ambassador Carl Niehaus in his letter dated 9 March 2022, regarding the treatment he allegedly received during his interview with the Database Cleansing and Verification Committee.

We wish to clarify that the Database and Verification panel is independent of the Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans. It forms part of the Presidential Task Team (PTT), led by the Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr David Mabuza. Ambassador Niehaus's complaint will be addressed with the Database Cleansing and Verification Committee. The PTT will have its meeting later this month, and this matter is likely to arise as part of the Committee's progress report. It is anticipated that the Ministry will have an opportunity to engage with the Database Cleansing and Verification Committee prior to this meeting.

The Ministry reiterates its confidence in the integrity and rigor of the Committee's verification process. The same process and criteria have been applied consistently across the board. Since the beginning of March 2022, one hundred and thirty eight (138) military veterans had been confirmed as bona fide members of either uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) and/or the Azanian Peoples Liberation Army (APLA) respectively. We wish to dispel any notion in the public mind that government will change its verification criteria in order to address individual cases.

The Committee strives to serve military veterans with dignity and respect at all times. Should anyone feel aggrieved by any conduct of its members or the outcome of the verification process, these should be brought to the attention of authorities.