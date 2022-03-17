Namibia: Giz Boosts Sport Development Index

THE Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service yesterday received 52 laptops and tailored software from the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) to assist in conducting the Namibia Sport Development Index (NSDI).

The consignment, valued over N$1 million, will enable the ministry to carry out a household survey on sport, physical activity and physical education questions.

The survey and its results will contribute to the achievement of the sustainable development goals and the fifth National Development Plan.

The ministry also received 1 600 copies of printed Sport4Life manuals developed through various sports federations, while the laptops come preloaded with special data collection software for the project.

Furthermore, the NSDI will complement the policy on Integrated Physical Education and School Sports that is under development.

Once the household survey on sport and physical education questions have been completed, the 52 laptops will continue to be used by sport officers throughout the regions in Namibia to streamline their sporting and academic activities.

Receiving the donation yesterday, sport minister Agnes Tjongarero said it will greatly expedite their objectives.

"The laptops and manuals represent a major donation from the Sport4Development project that GIZ has been collaborating with us on as the ministry of sport for several years. We remain very grateful and hope it will lead to continued uptake of physical and sporting activities in Namibia," Tjongarero said.

The items give educators and trainers the necessary equipment and content to develop sport in all regions.

The development also partly fulfils the recommendations in the Kazan Action Plan, adopted at the sixth International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport.