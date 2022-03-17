Namibia: Explosive Boxing in Store At Helao Nafidi

A NIGHT of explosive boxing lies in store on Saturday when the Independence Celebration Boxing Bonanza takes place at Helao Nafidi town hall in the Ohangwena region.

A total of 13 fights have been lined up, including two national title fights and three international title fights.

At a press conference in Windhoek yesterday, promoter Nestor Tobias said boxing fans are in for a treat.

"All the fights have been confirmed and sanctioned by the WBO control board and the Namibian boxing control board so everything is set for an exciting evening of boxing. We have five title fights lined up and we also have a very exciting undercard in store. We made it very affordable so that everyone can come and support the boxers," he said.

The action starts at 17h00 when the first of six undercard fights takes place, featuring some upcoming Namibian boxers like Frederick Nghutenanye, Nestor Thomas, Lazarus Shaningwa and Lineekela Nghifindaka.

The first national title fight is scheduled for 19h00, when Bernard Bernard takes on Emmanuel Mungandjela for the national welterweight title.

It should be an interesting showdown between Bernard who is still unbeaten after six fights, while Mungandjela has a record of 16 wins, three losses and one draw.

This will be followed by two more non title fights - a featherweight fight between Martin Mukungu and John Shitilitha, and a junior lightweight fight between Sebastianus Natanael and Gerson Vaeta, with both fights scheduled for six rounds.

The national junior welterweight title fight between Paulus Amavila and Elson Kalus is scheduled to start at 20h40.

Amavila is a bit more experienced, with a professional record of eight wins and one draw, while Kalus has a record of three wins, one draw and one loss.

The first African title fight is scheduled for 21h30 when Charles Shinima will defend his WBO Africa welterweight title against Mziwoxolo Ndwayana of South Africa over 10 rounds.

Shinima is still undefeated after 13 fights, but he faces an experienced customer in Ndwayana, who has a record of 19 wins, six losses and one draw.

At yesterday's press conference Ndwayana was quite outspoken, saying he was not impressed by Shinima.

"I'm here to fight and I'm going to win the fight. I've seen some of the fights that he (Shinima) has fought, but he fought against the weakest boxers, so he's a K level boxer in Africa. I'll show him what I've got on Saturday, it's going to be a hectic and a killing fight," he said.

"This is not my home town, I'm from South Africa, this is not my country, but I'll bring the title back home, that's all I can say," he added.

Shinima didn't have much to say, but he oozed confidence.

"It's my title, I'm defending it and it will remain at home, no matter what."

The second continental title fight is scheduled for 22h10 when Jon Jon Ndjolonimus will defend his WBO Africa super middleweight title against Erick Tshimanga of the DRC over 12 rounds.

It should be an explosive encounter between two undefeated boxers, with Ndjolonimus having won 13 fights in a row, while Tshimanga has won nine fights and drawn one.

Tshimanga will only arrive in Namibia this morning, but speaking to his coach, Junior Assoya, Ndjolonimus said that his opponent can expect a tough fight.

"I don't know why he is not here yet, I don't know whether he is coming for a visit or what, but he will come for the pain, tell him when he arrives that he will feel the pain."

An animated Assoya interjected:

"But boy you never felt pain yourself, you never fought a top boxer, now you will fight a top boxer. These are not Malawian or Zimbabwean boxers, now you will fight a real boxer, watch out boy. Don't talk too much, watch out on Saturday."

Ndjolonimus, however, was not fazed:

"I hope your boxer will show the same energy when you get into the ring on Saturday," he said.

The final continental title fight is scheduled for 23h20 when Philipus 'Energy' Nghitumbwa defends his WBO Global super bantamweight title fight against Said Chino of Tanzania over 12 rounds.

Nghitumbwa has a record of 15 wins and one defeat, while Chino has a record of 18 wins, eight defeats and two draws.

The action will be televised live by NBC and live-streamed on social media.