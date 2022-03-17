South Africa: Challenge to Leopard Hunting Quota Proof That the Dffe Should Change Its Spots

analysis

As numbers decline and persecution continues, South Africa has issued a quota for the trophy hunting of 10 leopards. But it may be illegal and is being challenged in the high court.

It's tough to be a leopard in South Africa. They were once classed as vermin and are still intensely persecuted in many areas. In the latest move, the government has issued a quota for 10 leopards, but an NGO is trying to stop this via a high court interdict.

Allowing leopards to be hunted is puzzling. Permission comes from the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Environment (DFFE), but its own internal report (2022 "Status Quo Report") notes that leopards are being killed illegally or legally as damage-causing animals and by trophy hunters. They are also dying from snares, poisoning, retaliatory killings, poor capture techniques and even unethical collaring procedures for research. Their skins are in demand by traditional churches.

In this report, DFFE says there's no reliable estimate of the number of leopards in the country, which contradicts its statement in the quota announcement that there's "reliable and robust scientific data". There is also no reliable number for the extent of illegal killing. So-called damage-causing animal deaths are...