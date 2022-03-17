Nigeria: Why Banditry Is Rising in Niger State - Official

<em>"Banditry has become an enterprise, making millions from the abduction of victims. They use a lot of the money to buy more weapons and that reinforces and strengthens their capability to continue what they are doing," Ahmed Matane said.</em>

The Niger State Government has explained why the activities of armed bandits are on the rise in the state despite the concerted efforts made to address the menace.

The Secretary to the State Government, Ahmad Matane, gave an insight into the problem when he appeared on the Sunrise programme of Channel Television on Thursday.

He said banditry has become well structured with a high level of communication that enables bandits to call for reinforcement when under attack.

Mr Matane said the state government has also realised that the conventional security architecture cannot protect vulnerable communities from attacks by bandits.

"The community will tell you that we have sighted bandits in a particular location but it will take two to three hours before you can mobilise to respond, by which time the bandits would have finished their operation," he said.

"We have also found that the conventional security architecture has inadequacy in the number of personnel and even in equipment.

"Banditry has become an enterprise, making millions from the abduction of victims. They use a lot of the money to buy more weapons and that reinforces and strengthens their capability to continue what they are doing," Mr Matane said.

He said 90 per cent of the bandits live in Zamfara State from where they carry on their activities across state borders, including in Niger.

"Cattle rustled in Niger State are moved into Zamfara and they are in thousands. In one local government last year, they lost over 18,000 cattle and in the last few weeks, we estimate that 10,000 to 15,000 herds of cattle have been lost. All the cattle have moved in one direction (Zamfara).

"There are a lot of economic gains in the banditry activities. Because of that, it will be difficult to cut it off because it has become an enterprise. It is not only the locals that are bandits. They hire mercenaries from outside the country to carry out the activity and they are paid off as mercenaries and they go back," Mr Matane said.

Community policing

The official, who coordinates security matters for the state, said: "We need to build a community policing system that should be the first to respond before any reinforcement from conventional security.

"We need to also begin to deploy technology in dealing with the matter," he added.

Mr Matane said when the state government was thinking of dialogue, officials visited some of the bandits' commanders, "but their demand was neither here nor there.

"They kept saying that they had been neglected for a very long time, they had lost their cattle, they have no western education, they have limited access to schools, health care and many more.

"But we said that that was no excuse to take up arms against the government and the communities," he said

Mr Matane said the Niger State government created a safety measure by reviving the Bobi grazing reserves which is about 30,000 hectares, where pastoralists have access to pasture and water. However, he said that has not solved the problems.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

<a target="_blank" href="https://web.facebook.com/MuhammaduBuhari/?_rdc=11&_rdr">President Muhammadu Buhari</a> had recently directed the military to respond robustly to killings and kidnappings by bandits in Niger State. But the killings have not abated.

The latest reported attack from the state occurred on Tuesday when a divisional police officer, Muhammad Umar, two other police officers and four vigilantes were killed by bandits.

Officials said over 151, 380 people, mostly peasant farmers, were displaced in the state by the activities of bandits in the last two years.

The displaced persons were registered in 13 local government areas, with Rafi council area, neighbouring Zamfara, topping the chart with 28,987 displaced persons.