South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Limpopo Dam Levels Decreasing Slightly

Limpopo dam levels slightly decrease

A weekly report on dam levels issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation in Limpopo earlier this week has shown a minimal decrease of the province's dam levels from last week's 87.9% to 87.6% this week. During a similar period last year, the province's overall storage capacity stood at 87.3%. Overall, the Limpopo Province declined by 0.3% from last week to this week.

Both Doordraai and Magoebaskloof reservoirs slightly decreased by 0.1%. Doorndraai was 73.3% last week, and 73.4% this week. Magoebas Kloof was 100.3% last week, and this week it is 100.4%

Warmbad Buffelspruit stayed the same. It was 101.6% last week and this week. Other reservoirs that remained the same include: Luphephe at 100.8%, Nwanedzi at 100.3 and Vlugkraal at 99.2%.

Flag Boshielo reservoir has taken a dip from last week's 101.7% to this week's 100.9%. It has decreased by 0.8%. Hans Merensky decreased by 0.4%. Last week it was 101.9%, and this week it has dropped to 101.5%.

Vhembe District Municipality dropped by 0.2%. It was 100.9% last week, and this week it is 100.7%. Capricorn District also dipped, but by 0.8%. It was 99.0% last week and this week it is standing at 98.2%. Another District that dipped is the Sekhukhune. It was 100.8% last week, and this week it is at 100.4%. It decreased by 0.4%.

The Department has reiterated its call to residents to continue using water sparingly and report any water leaks and water infrastructure vandalism to local municipalities.

