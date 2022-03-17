South Africa: Western Cape Human Settlements On Construction of Vlakkeland Project

press release

Construction of over 400 units in Vlakkeland project to commence in the 2022/23 financial year

Over 331 housing units have been completed in the Vlakkeland housing project in the Drakenstein Municipality. The Western Cape Department of Human Settlements (WCDoHS) has ensured that these residents and their loved ones now live in improved and safer conditions. More qualifying and deserving beneficiaries will soon also live in a dignified manner, as the WCDoHS will commence with the construction of a further 424 units during the 2022/23 financial year.

This mixed-use development, which will include 187 Affordable housing opportunities, has an allocated budget of R453 million and is envisaged to create 2556 housing opportunities by the end of 2023/24 financial year.

Minister Simmers said: "I am pleased to note that progress is being made at this development, particularly since it is a site that was severely impacted by the Covid pandemic and the various lockdown levels. This is an important development and will assist in changing people's lives who are in dire need of a housing opportunity. This project has already created 180 job opportunities and it is envisaged that between the 2022/24 financial years, a further 260 jobs will be created.

As the Western Cape government, we remain committed to accelerating human settlement delivery, while promoting social inclusion through the development of integrated, resilient, safe and sustainable human settlements in an open opportunity society."