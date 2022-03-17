South Africa: Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Congratulates King Misuzulu Zulu On His Official Recognition As the King of Amazulu

17 March 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Dlamini Zuma statement of congratulations to King Misuzulu Zulu on his official recognition by President Ramaphosa

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma joins the nation in congratulating His Majesty King Misuzulu Sinqobile Hlomesakhishlangu kaZwelithini on his official recognition as the King of AmaZulu.

His Majesty assumes the Kingship of the Zulu nation following the untimely passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini in March 2021 and subsequently his mother, the Regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini in April 2021.

He is the second oldest surviving son of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and the first for his Great Wife, the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini. King Misuzulu became heir presumptive after the death of his father on 12 March 2021.

The legal recognition by President Ramaphosa is in terms of the law, Section 8(3)(a) and (b) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, 2019, and marks an important milestone in the history of the Amazulu nation.

On behalf of the Department and the traditional leadership sector in our country, we convey our sincere best wishes to His Majesty and the Royal Family on his official recognition.

We look forward to strengthening the role of this important institution of Traditional leadership collaboratively.

