South Africa: The RET Fightback Storm Is Coming

Oscar van Heerden is a scholar of International Relations (IR), where he focuses on International Political Economy, with an emphasis on Africa, and SADC in particular. He completed his PhD and Masters studies at the University of Cambridge (UK). His undergraduate studies were at Turfloop and Wits. He is currently a Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Fort Hare University and writes in his personal capacity.

Like Russia, which will not compromise its national self-interest, so too the RET faction will go to war to ensure they attain their objectives. That storm will hit us, and hit us hard.

Since the opening of Parliament in February, it seems as if matters have calmed down significantly in our body politic -- or is this simply the calm before the storm?

The NPA has indicated it is making good progress in many high-profile cases. The State Capture report has shed light on many wrongdoers in government and the private sector, and we await the President to point the way forward on these matters.

Finally, a head of the judiciary has been appointed and I'm sure that Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will restore the dignity of that high office after his predecessor went off the rails...