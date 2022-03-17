South Africa: The Political Agency of Xenophobia and Xenophobic Violence in South Africa - a Call for Responsible Leadership

16 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tatenda Mazarura

Tatenda Mazarura is a Human Rights Defender, a professional rapporteur, an election specialist and a Regional Information and Advocacy Officer at the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition.

South Africa is home to millions of immigrants, mainly from Lesotho, Nigeria, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. The regional giant has played an immense role for more than a century in attracting labour for its large economy. But this has come at a cost. While the influx of migrants continues as a result of several push-and-pull factors, the question arises: how and/or will coexistence with increasingly anxious locals be possible?

One of the major challenges facing migrants in South Africa is xenophobia and xenophobic violence. The worst wave to date, the nationwide attacks on migrants and refugees in 2008, was followed by a second round of nationwide xenophobic violence in early 2015 when migrant-owned businesses were targeted by mobs. Scores of people have died unimaginably violent deaths.

Over the years these attacks have increasingly targeted migrants and refugees, including many Zimbabweans, seeking to make a living in the country's urban informal economy.

It seems the season is back again.

Operation Dudula': Another wave, another missed opportunity

Now, Operation Dudula, a Soweto-born movement comprising residents of Soweto...

