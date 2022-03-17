South Africa: SAP Must Repay R413 Million to Department of Water Affairs and Sanitation

analysis

The Special Tribunal has declared the software licence and support agreement concluded between the Department of Water Affairs and Sanitation (DWS) and System Application Products (SAP) unconstitutionally invalid and ordered that it be set aside. The Tribunal has a statutory mandate to recover public funds taken from the fiscus through corruption, fraud and illicit money flows.

In a ruling on Tuesday, Judge Lebogang Modiba ordered that SAP repay the department R413-million of R1,036-billion in software licence contracts.

The R413-million represents the total amount paid by the department to SAP pursuant to the 2015 and 2016 software licence and support contracts. The Special Tribunal order follows an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into the department, which revealed that the department irregularly concluded software licence and support agreements on 22 December 2015 and 26 July 2016 with SAP, a multinational software company.

Suspicions of alleged irregularities surfaced in June 2020 when Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ordered the Hawks to investigate allegations that there had been criminal conduct in the purchasing of SAP licences.

The Special Tribunal further ordered SAP to pay the department R263,282,173.78 within five days of the date of the order, with any remainder to be paid after...