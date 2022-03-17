South Africa: We've Got the Power - Govt Hangs On State of Disaster to Keep Control

analysis

Extending the national State of Disaster for the umpteenth time has bought the government time to shift Covid-19 lockdown extraordinary measures into regular, ordinary law. South Africa's constitutional democracy now is at a dangerous tipping point.

It should be that, were another Covid-19 wave to hit with a vengeance -- it would be a surprise as South Africa's public health and vaccine scientists have emerged as global leaders in this pandemic -- a national State of Disaster could be re-imposed. That's what this law is there for; exceptional measures for exceptional moments.

But after two years of a national State of Disaster, South Africa's president and Cabinet seem reluctant to let go of the extraordinary powers conferred to the executive under this Disaster Management Act.

The swoosh of a ministerial pen in what's officially called "direction", can ban sales of open-toed shoes or cooked chicken, restrict alcohol at will, limit numbers at gatherings and ban travel across, in and out of South Africa, shut down establishments like clubs and bars, halt the processing of ID and permanent residency applications and impose a curfew.

That's immense power.

In the clearest signal yet that Cabinet does not want to let go of...