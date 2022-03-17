South Africa: Climate Commission - What Needs to Be Done to Give Immediate Effect to South Africa's Just Transition

analysis

The Presidential Climate Commission has published its Just Transition Framework and called for public comment on the document. It lays out the actions that the government and its social partners should take to achieve a just transition in South Africa. Here's what you should know.

At the end of February, the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) published its draft Framework for a Just Transition in South Africa - "the first building block towards reaching South Africa's vision for a just and equitable transition towards climate resilience and zero-emissions development".

The framework does not deal with climate mitigation and adaptation policies per se, "but rather with managing the social consequences and economic upside of those policies, while putting human development concerns at the centre of decision-making".

The importance of a well-managed and rapid transition from fossil fuels and greenhouse gas-intensive economies was made abundantly clear in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's most recent report.

That report, described as an "atlas of human suffering" by the United Nations secretary-general, said definitively that climate change is a "threat to human wellbeing and planetary health" and that "humanity is on the brink of missing a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure...