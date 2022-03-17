Zimbabwe: Costa Nhamoinesu Visits Former School in Chitungwiza

He might have played professional football in different countries around the world and shared the pitch with some of the world's most talented footballers but former Warriors defender Costa Nhamoinesu still remembers where he came from.

The 36-year-old ex-Zimbabwe international took some time to visit the place where his football dream began, Seke 1 High School in Chitungwiza on Wednesday where delivered a motivational speech to the students.

Nhamoinesu, who played for clubs in Poland, Czech Republic and India also donated a portrait of himself during his playing days at Czech giants Sparta Prague.

The veteran defender last year announced plans to start a football academy at his former school.

"Part of where it all started. It was a great time catching up with the youngsters at Seke 1 High School, the home of CSPRO Academy. I feel greatly honoured. Ghetto Youths don't lose hope, keep on working honestly towards your goals and hopes," posted Nhamoinesu on his Facebook timeline.

Nhamoinesu, through his Costa Sports Pro Academy struck a partnership deal with his former school, Seke 1 High in Chitungwiza last year.

Nhamoinesu announced the development on his Facebook page, saying: "Partnership set with my

The former Masvingo United man, who is now a free agent after parting ways with his Polish club recently first revealed about the project in 2020 after attaining his Masters Diploma in Sports Management at the Johan Cruyff Institute.

He said the main objective of Costa Sports Pro is to help the youths back in Africa realise their dream of playing at the top level.

"I wrote a business plan which is between sports academies and sports agencies, so it's something to help the youths back in Africa and Zimbabwe because they have talent, but only a few of them can play at a higher level. They need to be told about professionalism, the demands and what you have to do to achieve success because it's not only about talent," Nhamoinesu said in 2020.