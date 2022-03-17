South Africa: ANC 'Renewal' Will Remain an Empty Slogan Until the Organisation Breaks Its Current Leadership Cycle

analysis

'Renewal' has become a priority for the ANC, following election setbacks. It is, however, unlikely to represent a meaningful rupture with the organisation's current decadence. Thabo Mbeki is assisting the process, and he emphasises the weaknesses of the current membership. But it is the current leadership who enlisted these members. Insofar as it drives 'renewal' it is unlikely to result in transformation in the ANC's character.

For a long time, despite some disagreement, I have admired the contributions of Thabo Mbeki to the understanding of the liberation struggle, especially during the 1980s. I recall his being the first person that I heard -- on the ANC's Radio Freedom -- to use the formulation "criminalise" to describe how the apartheid regime depicted and treated the struggle for liberation.

Mbeki is now involved in trying to assist the current ANC in achieving the declared goal of "renewal". Consequently, he could be an asset for the organisation in this time of crisis. But there are problems with his contribution, mainly in his seeing the decline of the ANC relating primarily to the quality of its members. That is why he invokes Lenin's phrase, "better fewer, but better". On principle, this is a correct...