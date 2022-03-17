South Africa: Fourth Wave Infections 'Stabilised' - and Experts Say No New Covid-19 Variant in Sight

analysis

South Africa's fourth wave of coronavirus infections seems to have stabilised, with fewer deaths and severe infections than previously seen, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Wednesday as the National Department of Health published new draft regulations for the control of future outbreaks.

The number of new cases of coronavirus infections detected in South Africa had decreased by 18.1% (8,867 cases) since last week and the fourth wave "seems to have stabilised", Dr Michelle Groome from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday.

She said Gauteng still had the highest number of new cases with 3,187, followed by the Western Cape, but provinces across the board were reporting a decrease in cases.

The health districts with the highest proportion of positive tests in the country are: Randfontein in Gauteng, Karoo Hoogland in Williston in the Northern Cape, the Swartland district in the Western Cape, the Tswelopele district around Bultfontein in the Free State, the Theewaterskloof district in the Western Cape, the Breede Valley in the Western Cape, Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape, the Nala district around Bothaville in the Free State, Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape, the Witzenberg district around Ceres in the...