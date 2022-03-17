South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Receive His Majesty King Letsie III for a Working Visit

17 March 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 18 March 2022, receive a courtesy call from His Majesty King Letsie III of the Kingdom of Lesotho at the President's official residence at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, Pretoria.

The President will receive His Majesty King Letsie III in the President's capacity as Southern African Development Community (SADC) Facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho.

The Heads of State are expected to exchange views on bilateral relations and progress regarding the SADC facilitation process in the Kingdom of Lesotho.

In September 2014, then Deputy President Ramaphosa was appointed as SADC facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho.

After assuming the position of President of the Republic in 2018, President Ramaphosa appointed the retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke to lead the SADC Facilitation Team to Lesotho.

The SADC Facilitation Team, as is the case with all visits and activities they undertake, appraised the President about the progress made in the reforms process following their visit to the Kingdom of Lesotho on 3 - 4 March 2022.

It is envisaged that Basotho, through the facilitation of President Ramaphosa, will work in earnest to complete the reforms process before holding the next general elections scheduled for September 2022.

President Ramaphosa will be supported by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X