Namibia: Fishermen Bemoan Retainer Pay... Cavema Says It's Addressing Workers' Plight

Walvis Bay — About 600 fishermen, who were offered employment by Walvis Bay-based Cavema Fishing and its subsidiary companies say even though they are drawing a monthly salary, they are growing anxious by sitting at home doing nothing.

The workers are demanding to see the agreement government signed with Cavema to have them employed.

They said they are currently only getting a retainer while the jobs promised are not forthcoming.

The company, however, said some fishermen have already filled positions that became vacant within the holding company and its subsidiaries.

The fishermen, who were unemployed after their illegal strike in 2015, were absorbed by Cavema after Cabinet in 2020 through a directive ordered the fisheries ministry to facilitate their re-employment.

The fishermen, during a meeting with the Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani this week, said they are tired of sitting at home despite the promise of jobs.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Samuel Konde said the fishermen are receiving a monthly salary of N$3 900, which according to him, is simply not enough and that some of the fishermen want to actually work to earn a decent salary.

"We have been promised permanent employment but until now we have not seen any employment. We are only receiving N$3 900 but no work as promised. We used to report to the companies daily and just sit or stand around in front of the building until it is 17h00," Konde explained.

He added many of the fishermen are also nearing their retirement age, hence want to earn at least a little more than the N$3 900 before going on retirement.

"We really have to work as we have not been working for six years. Hence, government must really tell us how the agreement works. We want the document that was signed by Cabinet to scrutinise and take it from there, as the three companies that promised us jobs do not have factories or enough vessels to employ us," he said.

"Imagine you can only pay rent and buy food. You can't even send anything home for your family."

Chairman of Cavema fishing Robert Shimooshili yesterday told New Era that the re-employment of the fishermen is happening. He said although the process cannot happen at once, a number of fishermen already filled positions within the companies that became vacant.

"We cannot employ them all at once and we understand it is frustrating to sit at home and get a salary, but we are doing the best we can," he said.

According to Shimooshili, they were on the verge of obtaining shares in another company that would have created additional jobs, but the deal did not materialise.

However, he said they only have about 400 fishermen on their books as some secured employment elsewhere.

"In the meantime, the company has already agreed that all our employees, including the fishermen, will get an increment from this month," Shimooshili said.

He also cautioned politicians not to use the fishermen for political gain but should rather consult with the companies as well to be well informed before making statements in public.

Meanwhile, Venaani promised to call a meeting with the fisheries minister Derek Klazen to help address the plight of the fishermen.

"During an earlier meeting, I told the previous minister to give you (fishermen) quotas so that you create your own company.

Instead, they gave companies quotas so that you can be employed, but now you are only getting a retainer. For how long will this be?" Venaani questioned.