South Africa: The National State of Disast... Rous Trust in the Government

It may be that the most important problem a revised, new Disaster Management Act must resolve is how to regain trust in the government.

The decision by the Cabinet to again extend the National State of Disaster has reignited the debate around whether it is really necessary for our country to remain in this legal position.

While many feel that the decision is overreach, or an attempt by the government to retain its emergency powers, this may just be the start of the real debate.

It is clear that we will need an amended Disaster Management Act to cater for future pandemics. The argument around what powers the government should have in an emergency situation is likely to turn incendiary in our politics. There's a clear lack of trust, both between government and the governed, and between political parties.

There can be no denying the extraordinary breadth and reach of the measures the government has been able to implement during the pandemic.

No one had foreseen the current National State of Disaster would give the Cabinet the authority to enforce a curfew, to ban mass gatherings, compel the wearing of face masks, and ban the sale of alcohol, tobacco and...