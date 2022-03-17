South Africa: The National State of Disast... Rous Trust in the Government

16 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

It may be that the most important problem a revised, new Disaster Management Act must resolve is how to regain trust in the government.

The decision by the Cabinet to again extend the National State of Disaster has reignited the debate around whether it is really necessary for our country to remain in this legal position.

While many feel that the decision is overreach, or an attempt by the government to retain its emergency powers, this may just be the start of the real debate.

It is clear that we will need an amended Disaster Management Act to cater for future pandemics. The argument around what powers the government should have in an emergency situation is likely to turn incendiary in our politics. There's a clear lack of trust, both between government and the governed, and between political parties.

There can be no denying the extraordinary breadth and reach of the measures the government has been able to implement during the pandemic.

No one had foreseen the current National State of Disaster would give the Cabinet the authority to enforce a curfew, to ban mass gatherings, compel the wearing of face masks, and ban the sale of alcohol, tobacco and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X