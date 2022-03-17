Zimbabwe: Marry Claims Maid Was Sent By Chiwenga to Nail Her

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has been accused of fabricating allegations against Marry Mubaiwa as her assault trial continued before a Harare magistrate on Wednesday.

Mubaiwa is accused of assaulting her former house maid, Delight Munyoro in 2020 when she visited the school where her children are enrolled I tending t see her kids

Munyoro gave her testimony trying to nail Mubaiwa but could not give the court a coherent narration of events.

During cross examination, Mubaiwa's lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, said from her conflicting evidence, it was clear that Munyoro was lying under oath as she had nothing tangible to give the court to prove the assault.

The lawyer also asked what would be Munyoro's comment if she state's that she is being used by Chiwenga to throw allegations at his partner and she insisted that she was assaulted.

Munyoro struggled to respond and gave a conflicting statement.

She also said she had forgotten some of the events regarding her assault since it happened a long time ago.

Narrating the events, Munyoro said Mubaiwa assaulted her using the back of her swollen hand.

She said she sustained a shaking tooth and was treated at Parirenyatwa.

However Mtetwa asked how her client could have slapped her using a swollen hand.

He r response was that she was hurt by a ring Mubaiwa was putting on that day.

Munyoro said she had forgotten the exact day she was assaulted.

She said she was also treated by a private doctor but could not remember his name or where his surgery is located.

All she remembered was that she was slapped and called a witch.

"I was seated in the vehicle. I was seated behind the drivers seat ... She (Mubaiwa) started shouting and she struck me on the left cheek with the back of her hand and l asked why she was assaulting me when l am responsible for keeping her children," Munyoro told court.

According to Munyoro, the former model asked her to come out of the car and fight her but she refused.

The matter was postponed to March 28 for continuation of trial.

Mubaiwa is also facing allegations of attempting to kill Chiwenga when he was hospitalised in South Africa.

She is also charged with money laundering and fraud.