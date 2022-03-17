Angolan Government Reaffirms Support to Farmers

Ndalatando — Angola's minister of State for Economic Coordination, Manuel Nunes Júnior, reaffirmed Wednesday the government's commitment to strengthening support to farmers with means to facilitate production growth and flow of products from countryside to towns.

With the reinforcement of the investment in the agriculture sector, the minister said, the Angolan government intends to give a bigger impulse to the development of the industry, commerce sector and ultimately reinforce availability of the sixth basic products to the consumers at reduced costs.

The minister, who was speaking at the delivery of vehicles to rural commerce operators for the distribution of agricultural products, said the continuity of investment in agriculture is due to the impact the sector has in the creation of jobs, increase of income and welfare of citizens.

The minister added that the prospects for the country's economic growth in the coming years are good, having underlined that the initiative of vehicle distribution will contribute a lot to a stronger and more dynamic Angolan economy.

Manuel Nunes stressed the importance of the activity of rural commerce operators towards increasing national production and also commended the economic operators engaged in the flow of national products as part of the Integrated Programme for the Development of Rural Commerce in force since 2020, for this has improved the connection of associations of producers, as well as stimulated the marketing of farming produce.