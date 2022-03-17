Namibia: Dausab Seeks Ratification of Extradition Treaty With Botswana

Justice minister Yvonne Dausab has asked the National Assembly to ratify the extradition treaty between Namibia and Botswana, which the two governments signed in 2018. Motivating her request on Tuesday, Dausab said the treaty is important in supporting the rule of law, proper governance, peace, security and democracy in Namibia.

Extradition is the official process of one state surrendering an individual to another state for the prosecution of crimes committed in the requesting country's jurisdiction. "Persons involved in criminal activities such as transnational and other organised crimes know no borders.

It is, therefore, imperative that this August House ratifies this instrument for the safety of our people and the security of their properties," she submitted.

The minister's call comes after Namibia and Botswana concluded negotiations on the treaty on extradition, which was then signed by former justice minister Sacky Shanghala on 10 September 2018.

Dausab also requested parliamentarians to ratify the treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters between the two governments.

"The objective of the treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters is to improve the effectiveness of both countries in the prevention, investigation and prosecution of all acts which constitute criminal offences in either country," she explained.

She said this would be achieved through cooperation in the prevention, investigation and prosecution of crime, and the tracing, restraint, forfeiture or confiscation of assets, including the proceeds and instruments of crime.

It will also include taking evidence of statements, effecting the service of judicial documents, executing searches and seizures, and taking measures to locate, freeze and confiscate any funds or finances meant for the financing of acts of terrorism in the territory of either party. "I would like to state that cooperation between Namibia and Botswana on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters will ensure Namibia is ready to prosecute any suspects who have committed offences where the evidence required for trial is linked to or emanates from Botswana," noted Dausab.