Angola: Cape Verde Press Companies Highlight State Visit of João Lourenço

Mindelo — The state visit that the Head of State João Lourenço made to Cape Verde constitutes highlight in the main press companies of that country.

The Expresso das Ilhas, local weekly newspaper highlights on its electronic version "President of Angola receives the highest Cape Verdean distinction".

"Angolan President defends joint-venture between TAAG and TACV" and "José Maria Neves wants reinforcement of the economic relationship between Angola and Cape Verde" economic highlights.

The website Balai Cabo Verde highlights the news from the Lusa Portuguese news agency with the title "Angolan President holds three-day state visit to Cape Verde".

The daily Cape Verdean newspaper A semana, wrote "President of Angola receives Order of Amílcar Cabral, the highest distinction in Cape Verde".

The Inforpress Cape Verde news agency highlights "José Maria Neves honours João Lourenço with the First Degree Order of Amilcar Cabral Medal. On its turn, the Cape Verde Television Station emphasized on its main news spots the visit of João Lourenço to the archipelago.

However, the visit of the Angolan President to Cape Verde occurred in return of the visit made to Angola last January of the Cape Verdean statesmen José Maria Neves.

The Angolan Head of State's visit to Cape Verde aimed to reinforce the economic cooperation between both countries that have great historic and brotherhood ties.

João Lourenço was accompanied by the First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço, ministers and members of his office.

From the intense work agenda, it is highlighted the meeting with the President José Maria Neves, the special participation in the Cape Verde Parliament and a meeting with the Prime Minister José Ulisses Correia e Silva.

João Lourenço left Mindelo, São Vicente Island, this Wednesday to Orlando city of the United State of America for a private visit of some days.

In Cape Verde, where he arrived on Sunday, the Angolan statesman worked in the cities of Praia and Mindelo.