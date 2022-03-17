Namibia: NTN Going Strong Since 1960

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) fosters excellent artistic experiences that are informed by Namibia's rich and diverse cultural forms.

This is according to NTN spokesperson Desiree Mentor when asked to narrate to VIBEZ! theatre's path in Namibia over the past 32 years of independence.

She said it has been their honour to serve Namibia through the production of theatre that strives for excellence, while remaining affordable and accessible to all.

"The theatre has facilitated and presented dynamic programming and stories for a wide range of audiences in the country," said Mentor.

She noted that the NTN has grown over the years to serve a wider community and becoming the leading professional theatre in the country.

It's a well-governed arts and culture institution that is an incubator (facilitator) for the development of a vibrant performing arts sector in Namibia, she added.

Mentor also quoted NTN general manager Alma Ulamba as saying: "Our strengths and successes over these years lie in creating and nurturing partnerships, and we are grateful to all the corporate partners, the various embassies, creatives, the audiences and other arts institutions that help us fulfill our mission to create, produce and promote performing arts in all its dimensions, as a creative expression".

"Thank you for helping us capture the imaginings of our people, communities and societies, and defining the nature of our people through song, dance, paintings, poetry and other art forms."

Going forward, Mentor said with the right support, the NTN will continue to engage people in the transformative power of theatre, stimulating conversation and encouraging artistic skill and creativity.

Previously known as the Arts Theatre (1960) and the Windhoek Theatre (1973), the NTN was established on 25 August 1989 with the objectives of presenting, producing and managing performing arts in Namibia.