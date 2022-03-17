Angola Presents Priorities for Gender Equality in CPLP

Luanda — The minister of Social Action, Family and Promotion of Women, Faustina Alves de Sousa presented in New York City, United States of America, the priorities of Angola for gender equality in CPLP.

In a set of priorities presented Wednesday during the 66th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women, it is included the training of state agents for planning gender-sensitive budgets, for the effective implementation of gender-related policies and empowerment of women, as well as the promotion of economic autonomy and income generation capacity.

In the scope of the force lines that will guide the presidency of Angola in the body, Faustina Alves de Sousa affirmed that the agenda includes also the education for health in the communities as a priority matter.

While talking in the meeting the minister made known the legislative initiatives for the approval of diplomas that might be useful regarding gender equality and human rights, promoting the cooperation in this domain among the member states, not neglecting commitments assumed at regional level as in SADC, AU and EU.

Minister Faustina Alves de Sousa expressed also the concern on the feminization trend of the gender matters, appealing, however, for balance and inclusion of men and women in conferences and debates on the topic.

Regarding this, the official considered being crucial to reinforce the actions in domestic violence domain with emphasis on prevention projects and fighting all discrimination and violence against women, children, elderly and girls.

The official also noted the need to raise awareness of focal points for a encompassing approach to gender issues at Community level, with the aim of promoting greater cooperation between Member States.

Meanwhile, the preparatory meeting of the ministerial meeting to be held in Luanda, in April this year, will be attended by the minister of State and Presidency of Portugal, Mariana Vieira da Silva, Cape Verde´s minister of Family and Social Inclusion, Elísio Freire, East Timor Secretary of State for Equality and Inclusion, Maria José Monteiro de Jesus, and representatives of Mozambique and Guinea Bissau.