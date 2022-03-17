Angola: Sagrada Beat Libolo 2-0 in Calulo

Luanda — Sagrada Esperança beat 2-0 Recreativo do Libolo on Wednesday in the 23rd round of the national first division football championship and strengthened the second position with 50 points and are now four points behind the leader Petro de Luanda.

Luís Taty and Celso scored the goals for the team that allowed Sagrada to reduce the gap to the championship leader.

Libolo remain in the fifth position with 31 points.

The round opened with Petro's 3-0 away victory over Williete Benguela and continues Saturday with Bravos do Maquis-Interclube, Sporting de Cabinda-Académica do Lobito and Kabuscorp do Palanca-Recreativo da Caála.

On Sunday, Desportivo da Huíla-Cuando Cubango FC face Progresso do Sambizanga-Sporting de Benguela, while Desportivo da Lunda Sul vs 1º de Agosto was postponed with no date.

In the relegation zone are Progresso do Sambizanga (16 pts), Kabuscorp do Palanca (8 pts) and Sporting de Benguela (3 points).