Angola's Oil Branches With Good Performance

Luanda — The combination of prices for the most valued Angolan crudes in international markets reached an average value of USD 95.36 per barrel (BBL), negotiated at USD 2.31/BBL more, above the value of Brent (BBL) Angola oil reference).

In the period under review, Brent was traded at the highest price of USD 97.97/BBL, reaching a monthly average of USD 93.05/BBL, while the WTI benchmark for the United States reached the highest price of USD 95.72/BBL and a monthly average of USD 91.50/BBL.

According to the report by PetroAngola - an Angolan company specialised in oil, gas and renewable energies, Angolan branches, throughout the month of February, were sold at a premium in relation to Brent.

The report, reached ANGOP, highlights the Angolan variety of Cabinda, which was the best valued on the market in February, having reached the highest price of USD 100.92 per barrel and a monthly average of USD 95.83/BBL.

The Girassol branch follows, with a monthly average of USD 95.49/BBL and the highest price of USD 102.82, according to the monthly report published by PetroAngola.

Likewise, the Nemba branch was successful in taking third place with the highest price of USD 100.22/BBL and a monthly average of USD 95.10/BBL.

The document also highlights the Dália branch, which reached the highest price of USD 100.17/BBL and a monthly average of USD 94.75/BBL.

In the said month, there was a greater appreciation of WTI in relation to Brent, with the former having an increase of USD 9.18 and the second having an increase of around USD 8.10, this in relation to the averages reached in January for both benchmarks.

Angola produced a total volume of 31.948 million BBLS in February, a daily average of 1.141 million barrels of oil per day (BPD), representing a reduction of 4% compared to January.

In January the production reached 36.611 million barrels, corresponding to a daily average of 1.189 million barrels of oil per day (BPD). Blocks 17, 0 and 32 stand out in terms of production.

Natural gas is also high

Associated gas production stood at 81.621 million cubic feet (MMSCFD) in February, for a daily average of 2.913 MMSCFD, which represents a 14% decline from the previous month.

In January, according to the report, production was 91,871 MMSCFD, corresponding to a daily average of 2,964 MMSCFD.

Of the total volume of gas produced, 42% was injected, 7% made available for power generation in oil facilities, 16% exported to the Along-Angola Gás Natural Liquifeito plant, 4% for flaring and the remaining 31% were used in gas lift operations, one of the best known methods for the artificial lifting of fluids, being widely used in the oil industry.